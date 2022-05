CHENNAI: The autopsy of Vignesh who died after police torture was out on Wednesday. According to the report, he carried 13 injury marks, including 1 cm deep contusion on the mid-parietal region of head.

The deceased Vignesh of Foreshore Estate who rode horses for visitors on Marina beach for livelihood was picked up by police along with his friend on the night of April 19 during a vehicle check at Kelly’s junction.