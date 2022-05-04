Court will not turn blind eye to harassment by police: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Observing that numerous petitions complaining of harassment are being reported and filed before the court seeking directions to refrain the police officials from harassing the persons named in a complaint, Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of the Madras High Court held that the court will not turn blind eye to the instances of harassment by the police.

The court also asked the police not to call persons named in complaint or witnesses without details of complaint and CSR number.

“This court, exercising its power under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code normally would not interfere with the enquiry or investigation conducted by a police officer. Nevertheless, it would also not turn a blind eye to instances of harassment by the police under the guise of enquiry or investigation is brought to its notice, ” Justice Jagadish Chandira made this observation on disposing of a criminal original petition filed by Vijaya Lakshmi, a resident of Cholavaram.

The petitioner submitted that the police harassed her under the guise of enquiry and thereby she sought direction to the respondent police not to harass her.

On recording the submissions, the judge passed a series of directions to the police not to harass the people who are called upon for enquiry.

“While summoning any person named in the complaint or any witness to the incident complained of, the police officer shall summon such person through a written summon mentioning the CSR number, date of complaint and the name of the complainant and he shall also specify the date and time for appearing before them for such enquiry/investigation. The minutes of the enquiry shall be recorded in the general diary/station diary/daily diary of the police station. The police officer shall refrain himself or herself from harassing persons called upon for enquiry, ” the judge added.