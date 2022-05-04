Cops attack shopkeeper for driving while talking over phone in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tension in Chromepet after the police attacked a shopkeeper for driving a two-wheeler while talking over the phone. A quarrel broke out between the police and the shopkeeper after which he was arrested.

Silambarasan of Radha Nagar in Chromepet owns a snacks stall near Radha Nagar Main Road. The social activists said that local police would often visit his shop and ask for food every day and would threaten him if he fails to give them. On Tuesday, Silambarasan's brother, Vignesh was driving his vehicle with the food items by talking over the phone. Soon, police intercepted Vignesh and told him that they are filing a case against him for using a mobile while driving. Meanwhile, Silambarasan reached to the spot and argued with the policemen.

The police also asked Silambarasan to get inside their vehicle. As he quarrelled with the policemen and in a tussle, they attacked Silambarasan and took him to the Chitlapakkam police station and registered a case against him under three Sections.

Meanwhile, the video footage of Silambarasan being attacked by the policemen went viral on social media and the V Santhanam, a social activist from Chromepet filed a complaint with Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and the Tambaram police commissioner N Ravi. He said that even though if a person commits a crime, police cannot attack him in the public view and asked to take action against the policemen who are involved in this.

However, police sources said that six months ago Silambarasan attacked a police SI and he was arrested by the police later he was released on bail with the help of a sister who is also a police.