Class 12 girl ends life 2 days before board exam in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Class 12 girl ended her life two days before the board exam in Puzhal on Tuesday. However, her parents have alleged in their complaint that she was dejected over not being able to pay the school fee arrears of Rs 7,000.

The deceased R Brinda (17) of Lingam street in Puzhal was the elder daughter of Radhakrishnan, a worker at a tailor shop, and was a student of a private school in the locality. Brinda's mother too is a daily wage labourer.

On Tuesday, Brinda allegedly hanged selfusing a shawl when her parents were away. On information, Puzhal police retrieved her body and sent it for post-mortem examination. In the complaint, Radhakrishnan stated that Brinda reminded him about the pending school fee of Rs 7,000 and he allegedly asked her to wait till Friday. But she resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday.

However, when contacted, Puzhal police said that the reason behind Brinda's death is unclear since there was no suicide note found. "The school administration claims that she was not insisted upon the school fee. She has been allowed to appear for all three practical exams and issued the hall ticket to write the board exams too. So, it is not clear if Brinda ended her life due to the alleged pressure from the school or fear over the board exams. Other angles are also being probed, " said an officer.