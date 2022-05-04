Act on senior citizens’ pleas in 90 days, HC tells State

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court had directed the Tamil Nadu government to redress or give a solution within 90 days on the complaint petitions filed by the senior citizens.

The court also noted that if action was not taken within 90 days, the revenue divisional officer will be kept as responsible for the delay.

Justice Anita Sumanth passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by N Sadasivam, a 66-year-old resident from Kodungaiyur, Chennai.

The petitioner sought a direction to the Chennai district collector under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 to take action against the former’s son for harassing him to get property documents.

When the matter came up for hearing, the judge directed the state government to file a counter explaining how many petitions from senior citizens were pending with the authorities across the state.

Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted that about 292 petitions are pending in various revenue divisions across the state.

On recording the submissions, the judge directed the state government to resolve petitions filed by senior citizens within 90 days, else the concerned RDOs will be kept responsible for the lapse.