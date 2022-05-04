43 homeless persons rescued from CMBT

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation rescued 43 homeless persons, including 16 women, from CMBT in Koyambedu, on Tuesday night.

A civic body press release said that complaints were received about homeless persons staying inside the bus terminus at night hours. "A rescue team was constituted along with city police, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority to rescue homeless persons. The team visited CMBT on Tuesday night and rescued 27 men and 16 women. The rescued persons have been lodged at night shelters run by Chennai Corporation, " the release added.

Residents can contact 9445190472 and 044 25303849 if they find homeless persons in the city so that the civic body could rescue them.

In another statement, the civic body said that as much as Rs. 13.85 lakh has been collected as penalties from the persons who dumped garbage and construction waste in public places. "Between April 1 to April 30, as many as 382 persons were fined for dumping garbage and 191 persons for dumping construction waste, " the release added.