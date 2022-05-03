No night time interrogation: DGP Sylendra Babu

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have been in firefighting mode to redeem themselves after gaining ignominy over a person's death in custody. In one such move, the city's Police Commissioner DGP Sylendra Babu has issued a circular.

He said defendants shouldn't be interrogated at night in the police stations, and they should be in their cells by 6 pm.

This came days after the alleged custodial death of Vignesh (25) in police custody.

Public has expressed reservations over the unchecked powers of the police department following his death. The deceased made a living by taking visitors on a joyride on his horses at the beach.