New flyover in Koyambedu to be beautified

CHENNAI: As part of the landscaping and beautification works of centre medians, traffic islands and flyovers, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to beautify the newly built flyover near the CMBT in Koyambedu.

A Chennai Corporation official said that a tender has been floated to create landscaping under the bridge for around Rs 26.50 lakh. It will include greenery under the bridge and many artworks on the pillars.

Meanwhile, the civic body has already proposed a project to upgrade vacant space under the old flyover. The vacant space will become a recreational spot, much like the space under the Kathipara flyover.

“Native trees will be planted, and a walking path will be laid under the bridge,” an official said.

Moreover, artificial fountains at traffic junctions were also included as part of the city’s beautification projects. It’s noteworthy that bio-mined earth, taken from the city’s dumping yards, is being used to fill the medians where ornamental plants will be displayed.