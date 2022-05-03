Man wanted by Maharashtra police nabbed in Perambur

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh who was being wanted by Maharashtra police was secured by railway police in Perambur on Monday night.

The government railway police received information that a suspect in connection with a theft case has been travelling by the Mumbai CSMT Chennai Egmore SF Mail.

The Chennai Central, Perambur and Egmore railway police stations were alerted and the suspect was detained at Perambur railway station. He was identified as S Ahmed Ansari of Uttar Pradesh and about Rs 2.43 lakh was seized from him. He was handed over to Maharashtra police on Tuesday.