In pics: Several take part in Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Chennai

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, according to Islamic belief. Ramzan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which involves rigorous fasting for about 30 days. During this month, Muslims do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break their day-long fast with 'Iftar' in the evening Here are pictures from Eid morning prayers at Donbosco school Mannadi.