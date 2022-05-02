Robbery at knifepoint in Perambur clothing store; four arrested

Chennai: Sembium police arrested four persons for robbing a readymade clothing store owner at knife point in Perambur.

The accused S Kalaiselvam (26) of Kattankolathur, M Selvakumar (26) alias Jayaram of Ponniammanmedu, M Dinakaran (30) of Pulianthope and J Jothikumar (29) alias Ajay of Ayanavaram were identified with the help of CCTV footage and secured.

The incident happened on Saturday evening at on MPM road in Perambur where the victim M Javed had set up his clothing store.

Around 6.15 pm, three men entered the shop on the pretext of buying dresses.

They suddenly threatened Javed at knife point to part with money, but since he refused, they attacked him and ran away with the clothes after the victim raised an alarm.

Based on his complaint, Sembium police arrested the suspects and seized the clothes, four mobile phones, a two-wheeler and two machetes were seized from them.

Police said that Kalaiselvam stood guard outside the shop while the other three carried out the robbery. The gang also carried out a similar robbery in Madhavaram after Perambur.

Among the four, Kalaiselvam and Selvakumar have murder cases pending against them and all four were remanded in judicial custody.