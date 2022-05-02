Metro ridership in Chennai rose to 45.46 lakh in April

Chennai: The passenger ridership in Chennai Metro has seen a steady increase from 25.19 lakh passengers in January to 45.46 lakh passengers in April.

According to a press note released by Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) on Monday, a total of 1.74 lakh passengers have used the Metro train services on April 25.

Meanwhile, for the month of April, a total of 9.07 lakh passengers traveled through QR code and 27.17 lakh passengers traveled through the travel card, stated CMRL press note.

Further, it added that besides 45.46 lakh passengers using Metro rail in April, the ridership for March was at 44.67 lakh, 31.86 lakh for February and 25.19 lakh in January, all amounting to 1.47 crore passenger ridership in the span of four months.

CMRL has been offering a 20 per cent discount on QR code ticketing from November, 2020. An additional 20 per cent discount fare has been made available on travel cards from February this year.