Many experts attend IIT-Madras’s national conference on energy technologies

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras partnered with International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Chennai, and the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE), Chennai Chapter, to organise the National Conference on Energy Technologies (NCET-2022). Anil Kakodkar, former chairman, Atomic Energy Commission of India, said India can transition from fossil fuels to net-zero usage quickly. “It’s crucial to understand the role of hydrogen energy and the need for direct separation of hydrogen from water through grid-independent systems,” he added. “There’s definitely a need for ‘Made in India’ solutions to overcome the net-zero target.”