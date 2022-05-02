Man kills live-in partner over infidelity, stages it as accident in Ambattur

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man, who beat his live-in partner to death suspecting her of infidelity and tried to cover it up as an accident, was arrested by Ambattur police.

The accused Harish Bramma of Uttar Pradesh worked at a lathe workshop and had been living-in with one Rushia Khatun (22) of Bihar at rented premises in Ambattur for the last six months. Police said that Rushia separated from her husband and moved in with Harish.

However, Harish suspected Rushia of infidelity since he allegedly often found her speaking to somebody else and quarrelled with her. On April 29, Harish allegedly beat Rushia in the morning before going to work and when he returned in the evening, Rushia was found lying unconscious in the same place.

She was taken to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where she was declared dead. Since Harish claimed that Rushia fell from the bed and became unconscious, Ambattur police registered a case of suspicious death.

However, the post-mortem report confirmed that Rushia was beaten to death after which the case was altered into a murder and Harish was arrested. He was remanded in judicial custody.