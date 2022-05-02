Man held for marrying minor, sexually assaulting her

CHENNAI: Tirumangalam all-women police have arrested a 23-year-old man for marrying a minor girl and harassing her. Police said that the accused married the 15-year-old victim after developing a relationship with her. While she became pregnant, the accused allegedly attacked the minor girl since she questioned him for not being regular to work. After the girl reported the abuse to Child Welfare Committee, an inquiry was conducted, and a complaint was lodged at Tirumangalam all-women police station. The accused was booked under Pocso Act and Child Marriage Act and remanded in judicial custody.