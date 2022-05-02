Man escapes with Rs 14,000 on day one of work at a fuel station, arrested

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man who escaped with Rs 14,000 from a fuel station on the first day of his work there in Royapettah has been arrested. The accused Mariappan of Acharapakkam district reportedly joined the petrol bunk for work on April 20 claiming that he would submit the address proof the next day.

While he collected Rs 39,000 on day one of fuelling the vehicles, he submitted only Rs 25,000 and escaped with the remaining sum. Since his phone number was switched off, the station manager Sivakumar lodged a complaint at Anna Salai police station. Though there were no details available about the accused except his name and that he was from Chengalpattu, police launched a hunt for him.

Since Mariappan switched on his phone a few days later, police traced and arrested him and Rs 1,100 was seized from him. Inquiries revealed that Mariappan spent the money on liquor. He was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.