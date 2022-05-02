City

Four arrested for drag racing on Anna Salai; bikes seized

Two of them - M Manikandan (22) and D Hariharan (20) of T Nagar - were caught redhanded when they indulged in bike circus near Tarapore Towers on Anna Salai on the night of April 29.
Four arrested for drag racing on Anna Salai; bikes seized
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

Chennai: The city traffic police arrested four youngsters and seized two bikes from them for drag racing on Anna Salai.

Two of them - M Manikandan (22) and D Hariharan (20) of T Nagar - were caught redhanded when they indulged in bike circus near Tarapore Towers on Anna Salai on the night of April 29.

Based on their confession, two others - G John Jebakumar (19) of Ayanavaram and P Sanjay (19) of Kilpauk - were secured on Sunday.

Two bikes were seized from them and all four were remanded in judicial custody by Anna Square traffic investigation police.

Anna Salai
Arrested
Seized
Bikes
Drag racing
city traffic police

Related Stories

No stories found.