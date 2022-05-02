Four arrested for drag racing on Anna Salai; bikes seized

Chennai: The city traffic police arrested four youngsters and seized two bikes from them for drag racing on Anna Salai.

Two of them - M Manikandan (22) and D Hariharan (20) of T Nagar - were caught redhanded when they indulged in bike circus near Tarapore Towers on Anna Salai on the night of April 29.

Based on their confession, two others - G John Jebakumar (19) of Ayanavaram and P Sanjay (19) of Kilpauk - were secured on Sunday.

Two bikes were seized from them and all four were remanded in judicial custody by Anna Square traffic investigation police.