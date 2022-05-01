Photo expo in Chennai honours workers

Chennai: Honouring the workers on the occasion of Labour Day, the Students and Youth for Workers, a city-based collective, held a photo exhibition at May Day Park here. It was held under the theme ‘Kodikkaal Bootham,’ which witnessed the work of nearly 15 artists.

“The work by the various artists displayed here presented the stories and impressions of the labour that plays a crucial role in social, political, economic and cultural elements of our world,” said JRG Sudarshan, a member of the Students and Youth for Workers.

“More than ever we understood how essential the labourers were during the Covid-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown followed by it. If not for labourers who are paid only a meagre salary, the lives of people would take a serious hit,” he added.

“The photo exhibition that displayed more than 50 photos focused on the hard work put in by these labourers along with class and caste realities of the society,” said one of the artists.