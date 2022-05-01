Middle-aged man swoons to death while playing cricket

Chennai: A 40-year-old man swooned to death while playing cricket in Sithalapakkam on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Boodhathan, a resident of Perumabakkam. Sources said that Boodhathan bowled four overs in the first innings of the match after which he felt uneasy and was given rest. However, during the second innings, he felt dizzy again while standing at the non-striking end and opted for retired hurt. He suddenly collapsed while walking back and was rushed to a private hospital. However, he was declared brought dead. On information, Perumbakkam police sent his body for post-mortem examination and initiated an inquiry. Police suspect that Boodhathan might have died of heart attack.