Lorry driver held for murdering woman in Thazhambur

Chennai: Four days after a woman was found dead at her hut in Thazhambur, Chengalpattu police have arrested a lorry driver on the charges of murder.

The accused Ganesan is said to be the partner of the deceased Rajeshwari, who separated from her first husband, the former visited the woman whenever he came to Chennai on trips.

While Rajeshwari's body was retrieved from her hut in Melakottaiyur on April 26, police launched a hunt for Ganesan since he was absconding.

After searching for him in Madurai and Tiruchy for information, he was secured in Chengalpattu on Saturday.

During interrogation, Ganesan admitted that he smothered Rajeswari's face with clothes and murdered her after a quarrel broke out between them. Ganesan was remanded in judicial custody.