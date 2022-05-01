Law college student’s suicide: Parents accept body after autopsy

Chennai: Two days after a student of Government Law College in Chengalpattu died of suicide, parents accepted her body after post-mortem on Sunday.

The deceased, S Kavipriya (19) of Tiruvarur district, a second-year student, was found hanging at her hostel room on April 28 and rescued by fellow students. But she died without responding to treatment the next day.

However, Kavipriya’s father Sivaprakasam, a farmer, raised suspicion over her daughter’s death and refused to accept her body claiming that she was harassed by fellow students since she hailed from a village.

Sivaprakasam said that Kavipriya had complained to him about the harassment over the phone and sought action against those responsible for her daughter’s death.

While Chengalpattu Taluk police have registered a case on Kavipriya’s death, revenue and police officials spoke to the deceased’s parents and family, and assured action on their complaint, after which Sivaprakasam agreed to accept the body.