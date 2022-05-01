Huge tax defaulters to face GCC action

Chennai: Fed up with the big commercial establishments, who fail to pay property tax on time despite repeated requests, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to serve lock and seal notices to such buildings.

"Revenue officials in the field have been asked to send the list of defaulters, who owe more than Rs. 10 Lakh as property tax. The list will be ready in a few days," an official said.

The official added that the huge defaulters collectively should pay more than Rs. 110 Crore.

It may be recalled that the civic body recently sealed a movie theatre in Egmore citing property tax and entertainment tax default of more than Rs. 60 Lakh. Following the sealing operation, the management paid the pending dues on the same day.

Similarly, the officials served lock and seal notice to a marriage hall in Kodambakkam forcing the management to pay around Rs. 8 Lakh worth pending taxes.