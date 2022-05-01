60 kg ganja kept in secret boot in car seized, three held

Chennai: A three-member gang who smuggled 60 kg ganja from Andhra Pradesh by keeping it in the secret boot space in their car was arrested by Elephant Gate police on Saturday.

Inspector T Veerakumar and team intercepted the car on Wall Tax road on suspicion, but found nothing illegal in the vehicle. However, since the car was filled with the smell of ganja, police searched the car again and found a secret cabin in the boot space of the car with a steel cover bolted. The plate was removed and bags of ganja hidden under were seized. In total, there was 60 kg of ganja in the car, said police.

Inquiries revealed that Mohan Kumar (34) and Stanley of Dindigul smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and had planned to send the contraband to Dindigul through a private parcel service since police have tightened the vigil against smuggling of ganja and banned tobacco products.

The other person with them was identified as Srinivasan of Andhra Pradesh, who acted as an agent to buy ganja for the other two men. All three were remanded in judicial custody.