38-year-old woman murdered by husband in Kannagi Nagar

Chennai: A 38-year-old woman was murdered by her husband in Kannagi Nagar since she allegedly quarreled with him over his alcohol addiction on Saturday night.

The deceased Dhanalakshmi was married to the accused Thyagarajan, a house painter.

Since Thyagarajan did not go to work due to his alcohol addiction, Dhanalakshmi started working and often quarreled with Thyagarajan.

On Saturday night, an argument broke out between the couple, and Thyagarajan, who was drunk, stabbed his wife several times with a kitchen knife and killed her on the spot.

On information, Kannagi Nagar police rushed to the spot and sent Dhanalakshmi's body for post-mortem. Thyagarajan was arrested for murder and remanded in judicial custody.