Perungudi fire: Toxic smoke inhalation major cause of respiratory illness among residents

Chennai: For the third consecutive day, toxic smoke from the Perungudi dumpyard has affected normal life for the public. The smoke has spread at least 9 km in southern parts of Chennai city.

Residents, especially senior citizens, from several areas in the city have been complaining about various respiratory issues for the past 3 days. It’s a regular problem faced by the residents during summer, as there is no regulation on waste dumped in Perungudi.

The smoke has spread at least by 9 km from the dumpyard. Velachery, Madipakkam, Perumbakkam and Gandhi Road are the worst affected, according to the residents.

“We’re inhaling toxic smoke for the past 3 days continuously. We have trouble breathing coupled with burning sensation in the eyes. Residents are forced to keep the doors closed and it’s difficult during the summer,” said Parthiban V, general secretary, Shollinganallur Residents Welfare association.

Residents lament about the decades they’ve spent trying to protect the locality from this dumpyard and urging the government to shift it to the outskirts. But no action taken so far.

“For almost 30 years, we’ve raised complaints against this issue, but the government was were not bothered. Only when there is a big fire outbreak, they take these problems into consideration,” said Lakshmanan U, resident, Shollinganallur. “Local body officials did not act on the complaints we filed.”

In 2014, residents formed a human chain. So the zonal corporation stopped dumping waste for a few months, and but resumed quickly.

“They burn waste late at night or before sunrise to reduce the garbage piled up in the dumpyard. Whenever we enquire about the smoke, officials blame rag pickers. Burning garbage has also affected groundwater, and there’s foul smell emanating from the water. We’re unable to use the water even for domestic purposes,” rued Lakshmanan.