Perungudi fire: Toxic smoke inhalation major cause of respiratory illness among residents

Chennai: For the third consecutive day, toxic smoke from the Perungudi dumpyard has affected normal life for the public. The smoke has spread at least 9 km in southern parts of Chennai city.
Residents, especially senior citizens, from several areas in the city have been complaining about various respiratory issues for the past 3 days. It’s a regular problem faced by the residents during summer, as there is no regulation on waste dumped in Perungudi.
The smoke has spread at least by 9 km from the dumpyard. Velachery, Madipakkam, Perumbakkam and Gandhi Road are the worst affected, according to the residents.
“We’re inhaling toxic smoke for the past 3 days continuously. We have trouble breathing coupled with burning sensation in the eyes. Residents are forced to keep the doors closed and it’s difficult during the summer,” said Parthiban V, general secretary, Shollinganallur Residents Welfare association.
Residents lament about the decades they’ve spent trying to protect the locality from this dumpyard and urging the government to shift it to the outskirts. But no action taken so far.
“For almost 30 years, we’ve raised complaints against this issue, but the government was were not bothered. Only when there is a big fire outbreak, they take these problems into consideration,” said Lakshmanan U, resident, Shollinganallur. “Local body officials did not act on the complaints we filed.”
In 2014, residents formed a human chain. So the zonal corporation stopped dumping waste for a few months, and but resumed quickly.
“They burn waste late at night or before sunrise to reduce the garbage piled up in the dumpyard. Whenever we enquire about the smoke, officials blame rag pickers. Burning garbage has also affected groundwater, and there’s foul smell emanating from the water. We’re unable to use the water even for domestic purposes,” rued Lakshmanan.
Protest by CPM functionaries
Meanwhile, members of CPM protested in front of the Perungudi dumpyard urging the State government to take this issue seriously. Initially, the government permitted the use of 7 hectares of marshland for dumping waste. Now, they have occupied 136 hectares, party functionaries claim.
“They were allowed to dump only compostable waste, but industrial and medical wastes are being dump, causing health hazards. There are 2 major reasons for the fire. One is due to the methyl, and another is workers burn waste mixed with plastic. The government should take this issue seriously and form a separate department for solid waste management to ensure the dumpyards across the city are following rules and regulations,” said a member of the party.
Segregation of dry and wet waste while collecting trash from the residents, and decentralisation of the dumpyard are crucial.
When contacted a senior official at Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board said that they have formed a team to monitor the air pollution level in that locality.
GCC to station fire trucks at city dumpyards during summer
The rising temperature in the city has forced the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to station fire trucks at Perungudi and Kodungaiyur dumping yards permanently.
“As a contingency, we’ve asked fire and rescue department to station fire trucks at the dumping yards, which will be used to control/douse the flame as soon as it starts to smoke. We already have sumps at the dumping yards and filled them with water,” said Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner.
He also added that garbage will be moved inside and around the dumping yards periodically to release methane preventing fire accidents. “Bio-mining is the solution to prevent fire. The fire caught where the bio-mining yet to be started. Of the 225 acres, only 15 acres were affected, and the affected parts have been isolated,” he pointed out.
On Wednesday afternoon, garbage dumped in Perungudi caught fire releasing heavy smoke. This affected the normal life in areas like Madipakkam, Velachery, Taramani, Perungudi and others.
Even though the fire was doused, smoke continues from the dump yard. “Smoke will be there for another two days. Measures have been taken to get it under control. Water cooling is only possible measure to control this kind of fire,” another official said.