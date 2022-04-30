Order passed to credit salaries for 3,000 teachers in 9 districts

Chennai: The School Education Department has ordered to credit two-month pending salaries for 3,000 teachers working under ‘create a post’ programme in 9 districts on Friday.

Official sources confirm that these teachers have not received their salaries for March and April. The State government mandated a certain students-teacher ratio in all government schools in the state. As per the order, there should be a 1:35 ratio for classes 6 to 8 and 1:40 ratio for classes 9 and 10.

Speaking to DT Next, a government teacher said, “In schools that had lesser number of students, the excess teachers were deployed to other schools to balance the ratio. However, since admissions in government schools have spiked due to pandemic-induced financial constraints, many schools had faculty vacancies. To fill these vacancies, the school department initiated ‘create a post’ programme. But 3,000 teachers in 9 districts who filled these vacancies did not get their salaries for 2 months.”

Though the government order has been passed to credit their salaries, a government teacher in Cuddalore district expressed disappointment.

On the condition of anonymity, he said, “Though the order has been passed, it is said that respective district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) should mail the treasury for our salaries. This might further delay our payment.”