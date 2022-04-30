NGT allows Auroville to complete Crown Road

Chennai: The Southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) under exceptional circumstances has directed Auroville Foundation to complete the construction of Crown Road as only a small portion of the work is remaining. However, the bench observed that further activity can only be allowed after the foundation obtains prior Environmental Clearance (EC). On Thursday, the bench consisting of Justice K Ramakrishnan and member of expert committee K Satyagopal Korlapati heard the case regarding the disputed Crown Road construction in Auroville. The construction in December last year led to Auroville residents protesting against cutting trees. Hence, the bench, noticing necessity to appoint a joint committee to ascertain if number of tree felling can be reduced appointed Villupuram Collector and a forest officer to monitor the process.