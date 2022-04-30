MNC staff loses lakhs in online gambling, ends life

Chennai: A 39-year-old man ended his life by hanging on Friday night after he allegedly lost about Rs 35 lakh to online gambling.

The deceased, P Prabhu of Vigneshwara Nagar, worked in an MNC for the monthly salary of Rs 1.10 lakh but lost his job a year ago due to the pandemic, after which he slowly became addicted to liquor and online gambling.

While he lost about Rs 20 lakh given by his father in online gambling, he later started using credit card to play the game and lost another Rs 15 lakh.

On Friday, Prabhu’s wife Janani stepped out in the morning and returned home in the evening, when she found her husband hanging from the ceiling. On information, SRMC police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.