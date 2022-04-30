Forum urges DGP to arrest cops, protect witnesses

Chennai: Citing several lapses and violation of human rights in the case, the Joint Action Against Custodial Torture — Tamil Nadu has sought arrest of all the police officers and personnel directly and indirectly linked to the custodial death of Vignesh under murder charges and inclusion of SC/ST Act since the deceased belongs to a scheduled caste.

“There are documents to confirm that the victims are from the scheduled caste,” says Henri Tiphagne of People’s Watch. “We want the DGP to announce the name of CB-CID’s investigation officer to make it easier for witnesses to approach the officials concerned. We want protection for the victims and witnesses in the case,” he added.

The forum has requested the Madras High Court to take suo motu cognisance of the case considering its importance and direct the vacation bench to inquire the case. Additionally, they also demanded a departmental inquiry on the metropolitan magistrate who inquired the custodial death for not apprising the kin of the deceased on their rights to get the post-mortem report and video copy.