Covid tally at IIT-M inches closer to 200 after 13 more test positive

Chennai: A total of 13 more students test positive for Covid at IIT Madras. The overall tally of the cases at IIT campus reaches 196 on Saturday. A total of 7,300 samples have been tested at 27 buildings of the campus and currently, there is a case positivity rate of 2.7 per cent.

A total of 22 people are expected to be discharged on Saturday, taking total discharges from this cluster to 55, after 33 patients have been discharged already. The active cases after the discharges is 141. The State Health Department officials said that the number of cases of Covid are coming down and all the patients are being monitored. Of the 7,490 students at the hostels in IIT, about 313 are yet to be tested.