CII ex-chief Narayanan Kumar conferred with Japan’s prestigious title

Chennai: Recognising his contribution in strengthening of economic relations between Japan and India, the government of Japan on Friday announced conferment of ‘Order of the rising sun, gold and silver’ on Narayanan Kumar, the vice chairman of Sanmar Group and former president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

During his short tenure as a president of the CII in 1997-98, Kumar led an economic delegation to Japan. During the delegation, India’s well-known business leaders met Prime Minister Hashimoto and other top leaders.

The Consulate-General of Japan said that Kumar made it easier for businesses to operate in India. “Through efforts to accelerate infrastructure development, modernise corporate governance and introduce Japanese productivity management here, Japan’s investment in India grew significantly,” read the press note. “He also promoted our kaizen method CII chairman from 2011 to 2016.”

Since 2015, Kumar has served as president and then as chairman of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.