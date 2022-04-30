Chromepet senior citizens protest, sit on drainage water to highlight leak

Chennai: A civic body’s apathy to the neighbourhood’s issues irked a few residents so much that they sat in protest, on drainage water.

Senior citizens in Chromepet protested against the Tambaram corporation by sitting on the leaking underground drainage water on Saturday. The people from the elder’s association in the locality decided to protest by sitting on the drainage water at a few spots in Chromepet.

Soon, the Chromepet police, along with corporation officials, visited the spot and held peace talks with them. The officials promised to resolve their problems quickly and explained to them all the plans being developed for a proper drainage system in the Tambaram corporation.

Later, they gave up the protest and dispersed. However, the association said that if the issue was not resolved, they’ll protest again in the next few days.

Puduvai Nagar in Chromepet comes under the 27th ward in the Tambaram corporation. The area is one of the fast-developing areas in the neighbourhood with many commercial outlets and residential areas.

“For the past few months, drainage has been leaking and stagnating on the roads in most of the streets,” the protesters said. “After Tambaram converted into a corporation we thought our problem might get resolved but still, our issues are not addressed.”