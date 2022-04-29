Server issues delay domestic flights at Chennai airport

Chennai: The domestic flights in Chennai airport were delayed on Friday due to a server problem. Sources said around 20 flights were delayed for about 30 minutes from 9 am till 12.30 pm.

Airport officials said that the footfall was more at the airport on Friday following the weekend and Ramzan festival.

In the domestic terminal, there were lesser number of CISF officials, so security check of passengers took more time to be completed. Meanwhile, the server was down at the airport in the morning, which added to the delay in issuing boarding passes to passengers.

“AAI should have deployed more CISF officials on duty when more footfall in the airport is expected during weekends to avoid such delays,” pointed out many passengers.

But surprisingly, airport authorities do not consider an extended waiting period to be a delay. “If the flight had not departed for an hour, we’d have considered that a delay. The server was down due to an upgrade and now it has been rectified,” explained an airport official.