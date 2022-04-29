School students hurl stones at MTC bus in Ashok Nagar

Chennai: Students of a government school allegedly pelted stones at the MTC bus on Thursday evening at MGR Nagar and damaged the windscreens. The police are looking for the students of Government School in Pudur, Ashok Nagar, who had allegedly pelted stones at the bus. They allegedly targeted MTC bus route number 5E, plying from Besant Nagar to Vadapalani, when it reached near MGR Nagar market on Thursday evening. The crew members – conductor Selva Pandian and driver Vinayagam – had told the police they could identify students who pelted stones at the buses.