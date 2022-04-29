Man suspects wife of infidelity, stabs her & friend, escapes

Chennai: A 19-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife and her Instagram friend at Koyambedu suspecting her fidelity and escaped. The two are admitted to hospital.

The police identified the injured as Swedha (19), wife of Rakesh of Ayanavaram and her friend Sathya Kannan (20) of Gummidipoondi. The incident happened around 10.45 pm on Thursday on 100 Feet Road near Koyambedu bus stand.

Police said that the injured Swedha runs a beauty parlour. She met Sathya via Instagram and became friends.

Police also said that Swedha and Rakesh got married a year ago after a love affair. But recently, Rakesh had objected to his wife’s new-found friendship with Sathya.

On Thursday night, the three met at Koyambedu where a quarrel erupted among them. Rakesh allegedly stabbed Swedha and Sathya using a small knife before escaping from the spot.

Those who witnessed the incident called ambulance services and sent them to KMC for treatment. Swedha had suffered injuries on back and hand while Sathya had injury in the back of his neck.

The CMBT police station has registered a case and are on the lookout for Rakesh who had disappeared from the scene after the stabbing.