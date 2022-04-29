IIT Madras team conferred with Praj-IISER Pune ‘Mimamsa 2022’

CHENNAI: After completing 13 years, Mimamsa has gained a reputation as one of the most coveted National Science Competitions for undergraduates in India.

By partnering with IISER Pune, Praj aims to facilitate the growth of Mimamsa and promote young researchers and innovators, a release said on Friday.

This year, Mimamsa saw the participation of more than 4,000 students from 300 colleges across the country.

Amongst 950 teams that appeared for prelims, four teams got shortlisted for the final round: IISc Bangalore, IISER Kolkata, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee.

The highlight of this year was, that 42 % of the participants were girls with more than 200 all-girls teams.

Jayant Udgaonkar, Director, IISER Pune said, this year we had the highest registrations, and the competition was conducted in hybrid mode.

"It provided an incredible experience to everyone with the science fest and cultural program. Every year Mimamsa is reaching new heights and so are our expectations with it," he added.