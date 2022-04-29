Health Minister makes record 136 announcements

Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian made a record 136 announcements in the Assembly on Friday with the overall budget of Rs 3,724.86 crore.

As many as 19 new district headquarters hospitals and five government hospitals at Tenkasi, Kulithalai, Thiruchengodu, Ambasamuthram and Rajapalayam will be upgraded on par with district headquarters hospital at a total cost of Rs 1,018.85 crore under the scheme on strengthening of government hospitals by the state health department, he said.

With a focus on improving the diagnostic procedures in the state, integrated labs will be established in 12 districts at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

A Super Specialty Tower Block will be constructed in Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital at a cost of Rs 125 crore under World Bank Project, while additional medical equipment will be provided to Coimbatore, Madurai and KMC at a cost of Rs 110 crore, the Health Minister said.

Non-Communicable Disease Unit, Central Sterile Supply Department and equipment will be provided to Periyar Nagar Peripheral Hospital, Chennai at a cost of Rs 71.81 crore under World Bank Project. Under the Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kakkum 48 Scheme, a new 100 bedded Trauma and Critical Care Hospital will be established in Sholinganallur, Chennai and Cuddalore GH at a cost of Rs 60.05 crore and Rs 40.05 crore respectively.

Moreover, a 50-bedded critical care blocks will be established in 10 government institutions at a total cost of Rs 237.50 crore.

For Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, Integrated Essential Laboratory Services (IELS) will be provided at a total budget of Rs 423.64 crore through provision of Drugs and Diagnostics in Rural and Urban areas across the state.

Block level Public Health Units will be constructed across the state at a total cost of Rs 143.96 crore and new buildings will be constructed for 316 Health Sub Centres and 48 PHCs at a total cost of Rs 102.61 crore and Rs 39.80 crore respectively. Meanwhile, for urban health services, as many as 32 polyclinics services will be established in Greater Chennai Corporation and 28 clinics in other Corporations and Municipalities at a total cost of Rs 4.80 crore.

Additional building was announced at the Institute of Social Obstetrics, Govt. Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children, Govt. RSRM Lying Hospital and KMC at a total cost of Rs 84.07 crore. For cancer care, new Cancer Care Unit will be established in Thanjavur GMCH at a cost of Rs 46 crore under World Bank Project.

Additionally, the Government Stem Cell Registry will be strengthened in Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at Government Institute of Child Health, Egmore at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

He further announced that high-end colour ultrasound machines will be supplied to primary and secondary care hospitals and CEmONC centres at Rs 63.07 crore. Promoting e-health facilities, Wi-Fi facilities will be provided to 17,077 Health Centres at a total cost of Rs 46 crore.

The Minister in the Assembly said that more than 64 lakh people have benefited under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme. More than 9 lakh beneficiaries have been benefited under Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom Thittam. Under Innuyir Kappom - Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme as many as 39,542 road traffic accident patients have benefited till the end of March 2022, he said.