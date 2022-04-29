HC issues notification on summer vacation sittings in city, Madurai

Chennai: With the summer vacation for the court to commence on May 1, the High Court issued a notification on vacation sitting arrangements for the court’s principal seat in Chennai and Madurai bench.

The vacation sitting arrangements have been made in five parts facilitating judges to hear cases on May 5, 6, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, and June 1 and 2. During the vacation period, litigants may file cases before the registry every Monday and Tuesday, said the notification issued by Registrar-General (in charge) Govindarajan Thilakavadi.

Justices R Mahadevan, A Ananthi, P Velmurugan, G Chandrasekaran, GR Swaminathan, Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, AA Nakkiran, V Sivagnanam, SM Subramaniam, J Sathya Narayana Prasad, N Anand Venkatesh, GK Ilanthiraiyan, C Saravanan, R Hemalatha, MS Ramesh, Mohammed Shaffiq, CV Karthikeyan and B Pugalenthi would sit in the High Court’s principal seat in Chennai during the vacation.

The notification added that 15 judges, including Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, would sit at the Madurai bench to hear the cases during the period.

“Working hours of the registry for the Madras High Court (both Principal Seat and Madurai Bench), on all working days during the Summer Vacation 2022 will be from 10 am to 4.45 pm except on court sitting days,” the Registrar-General said in the notification.