HC dismisses election code violation case against Anbumani Ramadoss

Chennai: Justice AD Jagadish Chandira of Madras High Court on Friday quashed a case filed against PMK youth wing president Anbumani Ramadoss on charges of violating the election model code of conduct during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The judge passed the orders on disposing of a petition moved by Anbumani. The Rajya Sabha MP prayed for a direction to quash the case filed by Dharmapuri police. “The case was filed against Anbumani and three others when the petitioner was contesting from Dharmapuri Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 Parliament elections on charges of distributing CDs under the title Sondhangale Sindhippeer. However, Anbumani was not on the spot and he did not distribute the CDs as said by the police,” senior advocate K Balu submitted. Accepting the submissions, the judge quashed the case.