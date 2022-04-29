GCC engineers write road-laying exam

Chennai: In a move to make the engineers well versed with the road-laying manual, regional deputy commissioner (North region) of the Greater Chennai Corporation held an open book exam for the engineers on Thursday.

“Three types of questions were given to the engineers about the manual. The question paper was for 100 marks,” an engineer attached the north region office said.

He added that the manual has all the details about laying bituminous and concrete roads and streets. It also lays specifications such as temperature, milling method, quality of bitumens tar, quality checking and others.

So, how did the experienced engineers feel about the exam? “They welcomed the idea as it paved the way for them to revisit the manual,” the engineer said. Moreover, regional deputy Commissioner Sivaguru also wrote the open book exam along with his engineers.

It may be noted that the civic body is carrying out road works across the city after the monsoon. Post monsoon, the civic body floated tenders to relay 1,654 interior roads and bus route roads to the extent of 311 km. Works have been completed for more than 600 roads so far, and the remaining is being done.