Forensic team visits RGGGH; Collectors to inspect all hospitals

Chennai: A forensic team of experts reached the fire accident spot in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Thursday morning to investigate the cause of fire that happened at the building on Wednesday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the building will not be used anymore, and the damage incurred during the fire accident will be assessed by the team of experts at the hospital.

After several allegations of negligence in ensuring fire safety measures at the building by a few activists in the city, state health department officials say that the fire safety measures have been taken at the government hospitals. Radhakrishnan stated that 6,789 medical institutions including tertiary and secondary care institutions, government medical college hospitals, private medical colleges and hospitals in all the districts have been inspected.

Of the government institutions, 157 ramps and fire safety arrangements have been done at institutions managed by the Directorate of Medical Services at an allotted fund of Rs. 29.71 crore. Similarly, 95 ramps and other fire safety arrangements are made at institutions run by Directorate of Medical Education that were allotted a fund of Rs. 84.98 crore for fire safety arrangements by the state health department.