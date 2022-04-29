Forensic team visits RGGGH; Collectors to inspect all hospitals

Chennai: A forensic team of experts reached the fire accident spot in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Thursday morning to investigate the cause of fire that happened at the building on Wednesday. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the building will not be used anymore, and the damage incurred during the fire accident will be assessed by the team of experts at the hospital.
After several allegations of negligence in ensuring fire safety measures at the building by a few activists in the city, state health department officials say that the fire safety measures have been taken at the government hospitals. Radhakrishnan stated that 6,789 medical institutions including tertiary and secondary care institutions, government medical college hospitals, private medical colleges and hospitals in all the districts have been inspected.
Of the government institutions, 157 ramps and fire safety arrangements have been done at institutions managed by the Directorate of Medical Services at an allotted fund of Rs. 29.71 crore. Similarly, 95 ramps and other fire safety arrangements are made at institutions run by Directorate of Medical Education that were allotted a fund of Rs. 84.98 crore for fire safety arrangements by the state health department.
Meanwhile, the rescued patients at RGGGH praised the hospital authorities and fire and safety department as they were rescued on time and alternative arrangements for their admission and treatment were made subsequently. Radhakrishnan said that all the patients have been moved to tower 3 of the hospital.
As many as 33 patients were on the first floor of the building while 40 others were on the other floors. All the patients were rescued safely and moved to a different block, he stated.
He further added that as per the directions of the Chief Minister, all the district Collectors should inspect all the hospitals in their respective districts in the next month and check for fire safety arrangements to prevent any such an accident in future.
“We were forced to convert a lot of buildings into functional ones, but we ensured that there was no loss of life to such accidents. Besides the fire safety audit conducted earlier, we are taking steps to conduct the safety audit and PWD audit on fire safety soon,” he said.