Couple kills themselves, cops suspect mounting debt

Chennai: A couple jumped in front of a moving train in Mambalam and killed themselves on Thursday. Police said that the two ended their life due to mounting debts. Police identified the deceased as Satish Kumar (41) and his wife Sasikala (39), residents of Karunguzhi near Maduranthakam. Though the duo had not left behind any note, police found the reason during the probe. Satish was running a rice grinding unit in their village. In the last 2 years, the couple was forced to borrow money due to the pandemic-induced financial constraints. Due to the burden of debt, the couple decided to end their lives. On Thursday, they came to Chennai and jumped in front of a moving express train at West Mambalam Railway Station and died on the spot. Their bodies were later sent to RGGGH for autopsy.