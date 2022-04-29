Boy drowns while bathing in pond at Madhavaram

Chennai: A 10-year-old-boy, who went for a bath along with his friends, drowned in Mathur MMDA Colony near Madhavaram on Thursday. The deceased, identified as R Ezhilarasan, is a student at a Government Higher Secondary School in the neighbourhood. He went to take bath in a pond at Balasubramanian Nagar where he drowned. His friends later informed the family about the incident. Based on the alert, police from Madhavaram Milk Colony and a rescue squad from TNFRS rushed to the spot. His body was sent to Stanley Medical College for autopsy after the body was fished out of the pond. Cops at Madhavaram Milk Colony registered a case and further enquiry is on.