Trio lures Mumbai woman for cash, held

Chennai: Police arrested two history-sheeters and their friend who snatched money and a mobile phone from a Mumbai based woman in Mahabalipuram on Thursday. Police said the history-sheeters had contacted the woman through social media and made her visit Mahabalipuram by promising to pay Rs 20,000 cash.

Police said Rajesh (25) of Perumbakkam and Dheena Dayalan (29) of Selaiyur were history sheeters and have many attempt to murder and murder cases pending against them in various police stations in Chengalpattu and Chennai suburbs.

Recently both were released from the prison, and they met their friend Vishwanathan (34) from Perumbakkam. Vishwanathan and the two history-sheeters planned to target women from other states on social media and make them visit Chennai and spend a day with them by promising to pay money.

A few days ago, the group managed to contact a young woman from Mumbai and the woman agreed to visit Chennai and demanded Rs 20,000 for expenses including train tickets from Mumbai. The group agreed and told her that they would book a flight for her to return home.

Police said the woman reached Chennai via Central railway station two days ago. The group picked her up from the station and took her to a resort in Mahabalipuram. The woman asked them to settle the money as discussed after spending a day with the three men. Soon the trio threatened the woman at knifepoint and snatched her mobile phone and Rs 3000 and escaped from the resort.

Later the woman filed a complaint at the Mahabalipuram police station. The police who registered a case with the help of CCTV footage identified Rajesh and Dheena Dayalan. Soon the police arrested the three on East Coast Road near Mahabalipuram and recovered the cash and mobile phone from them.

Later the police gave the woman her belongings and sent her back to Mumbai by train.

The three men were arrested and were remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.