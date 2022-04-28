Three arrested for selling foldable number plates for two-wheelers in Chennai

Chennai: The Chennai traffic police arrested three men for selling foldable number plates for two-wheelers and seized 32 such plates from them.

The arrest came after police came across several incidents in which drag racers and miscreants were found riding their vehicles without the number plates. Investigation revealed that the offenders used foldable number plates with which they hide the vehicle's registration number so that the CCTV cameras do not capture them. City police seized about 60 such vehicles during checks.

Based on the information, St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police searched a shop at the railway station road and seized 18 number plates. M Sarathkumar (29) of St Thomas Mountand S Sukumaran (25) of Alandur who runs the shop were arrested under sections of 417 of IPC and 190 of Motor Vehicles Act released on bail. Similarly, Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police searched a shop on Anna Salai and seized 14 plates. The shop owner, A Praveen Kumar (29) of Nungambakkam, was arrested too.City police have warned shopkeepers selling accessories not to sell items that are in violation with the traffic rules in place.