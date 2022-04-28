SSMS students strike gold at Nepal event

Chennai: Rotating the silambam stick with great ease, two students of Sri Sankara Matriculation School, Okkiyampettai — M Jai Akash and S Sanjay of Classes 7 and 8 respectively — won gold at Nepal International Youth Games Championship-2022, held in Nepal from April 4 to 13.
The students proved their talents in stick fight and Decorative Rotation (Alangara Veechu) categories in the junior and senior categories. While M Iyyanar and M Shankar of MAIS Academy, Kannagi Nagar had imparted them training, school secretary M Ramakrishnan had sponsored Jai Akash.
Both students were given a warm, cheerful welcome by the school management and teachers on their return and presented with mementoes. With participants from other city schools also joining in, showcasing their silambattam skills, the occasion turned out to be a treat to the eyes.