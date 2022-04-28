SSMS students strike gold at Nepal event

Chennai: Rotating the silambam stick with great ease, two students of Sri Sankara Matriculation School, Okkiyampettai — M Jai Akash and S Sanjay of Classes 7 and 8 respectively — won gold at Nepal International Youth Games Championship-2022, held in Nepal from April 4 to 13.

The students proved their talents in stick fight and Decorative Rotation (Alangara Veechu) categories in the junior and senior categories. While M Iyyanar and M Shankar of MAIS Academy, Kannagi Nagar had imparted them training, school secretary M Ramakrishnan had sponsored Jai Akash.