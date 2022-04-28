City

Perungudi dump yard blaze doused: View pics

A day after fire broke out at Chennai's largest dump yard at Perungudi, Chennai Mayor R Priya along with Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the situation. The heavy fumes of the fire spread almost 6-kilometer radius thus engulfing nearby areas leading to breathing difficulties and poor visibility. Soon after the fire, rescue engines and water lorries rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Officials confirmed the presence of Methane in the landfill and added that severe heat caused the fire.