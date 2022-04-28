Perungudi dump yard blaze doused: View pics

City

A day after fire broke out at Chennai's largest dump yard at Perungudi, Chennai Mayor R Priya along with Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the situation. The heavy fumes of the fire spread almost 6-kilometer radius thus engulfing nearby areas leading to breathing difficulties and poor visibility. Soon after the fire, rescue engines and water lorries rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Officials confirmed the presence of Methane in the landfill and added that severe heat caused the fire.
Fire fighter splashing water to douse the fire
Here are some of the pictures from the site:

Chennai Mayor R Priya with Minister KN Nehru and GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting the spot
Chennai Mayor R Priya with Minister KN Nehru and GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspecting the spot
Perungudi dump yard
Perungudi dump yard fire
Fire at Perungudi dump yard
Fire accident in Chennai
Chennai largest garbage dump yard

