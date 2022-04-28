Locals remove gas cylinders as bakery goes up in flames

Chennai: A probable major tragedy was averted on Thursday as locals managed to remove LPG cylinders from a bakery that got gutted near Adambakkam on Thursday. There were no human casualties. The bakery on Adambakkam Main Road was owned by Augustin, and police said the incident happened after Augustin went for lunch after downing the shutter. Locals, who noticed smoke coming from the bakery, informed the Fire and Rescue Services and also stopped a water tanker lorry and started dousing the fire themselves. Later, firefighters from Guindy and Velachery reached the spot and doused the fire. However, the bakery was gutted by then. Adambakkam police said a short circuit in the warm box had triggered the fire.