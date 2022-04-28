Four kill 'friend' in drunken brawl, take selfie with body in Chennai

Chennai: Four men who killed their friend in a drunken brawl and took selfie with the body were arrested by Manali New Town police on Thursday.

The deceased Ravichandran (32) of Vellivayalsavadi was an auto driver and police said he quarreled with his friend Madhan of Old Nappalayam a few days ago.On Wednesday, Madhan invited Ravidhandran to a liquor party to sort the differences between them. Since Ravichandran did not return home till night, his wife Keerthana and other relatives went in search of him and found her husband lying dead in a pool of blood near the MRF playground at Vetri Nagar. Ravichandran's body allegedly had hacking marks and his had been attacked with liquor bottles. His head had been smashed with a stone. Madhan and three others who were also at the spot allegedly threatened Keerthana and her kin before fleeing the spot. Based on her complaint, Avadi police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed special teams and launched a hunt for the suspects identified as Madhan, Bablu, Jayaprakash and Bharath. They were picked up from Idayanchavadi and an investigation revealed that the accused clicked selfies with the body of Ravichandran after murdering him. All four were remanded in judicial custody.