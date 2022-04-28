Counterfeit notes equivalent to Rs 30 lakh seized

Chennai: Nearly two weeks after Manali New Town police busted a gang printing counterfeit notes, another bunch of notes in Rs 500 denomination equivalent to the value of Rs 30 lakh was seized from them after interrogation.

Among the six arrested, J Yuvaraj (37), J Imthiaz (24) and A Rasul Khan (38) were taken into custody by police during which they admitted that they had hidden some more currencies in an autorickshaw.

The vehicle was seized, and counterfeit notes kept in gunny bags were retrieved. Police had already seized fake notes of Rs 200 denomination to the tune of Rs 16 lakh from the gang.